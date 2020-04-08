Marcey Waters wins BOG Award for Excellence in Teaching

The University of North Carolina System announced today that Marcey Waters is a winner of the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors’ Award for Excellence in Teaching. She is the Glen H. Elder Jr. Distinguished Professor of Chemistry.

Waters is one of 17 outstanding faculty members to receive the 2020 Awards for Excellence in Teaching. The recipients, who represent all 16 of North Carolina’s public universities and the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, were nominated by special committees at each institution and selected by the Board of Governors Committee on Educational Planning, Policies and Programs.

“It is with great pride that we honor these impressive recipients,” said UNC Board of Governors Chair Randy Ramsey. “Each of them brings a high standard of excellence in the classroom through creative teaching methods, making a real impact in how students learn.”

“These awards provide us the opportunity to acknowledge outstanding work being done by some of the finest instructors our state has to offer,” said UNC System Interim President Bill Roper. “It represents the best of the UNC System and is another reminder of the high-quality education that our students receive.”