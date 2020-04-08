In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, April 8
Five important pieces of information for your day.
- Tomorrow’s Stone Center book talk at 3:30 p.m. features author Monika Gosin, whose “The Racial Politics of Division” deconstructs antagonistic discourses that circulated in Miami media among African Americans, “white” Cubans and “black” Cubans during the 1980 Mariel Boatlift and the 1994 Balsero Crisis. Learn more and RSVP.
- The University Leadership Education and Development (ULEAD) program is accepting applications to join the 2020 cohort until April 10. The application should include your manager’s letter of recommendation.
- LGBTIQA+ Advocacy Awards recognize contributions to or advocacy on behalf of LGBTIQA+ communities at the University. Submit your nominations by April 15.
- If you have a child learning from home, check out this week’s special edition of Focus Carolina with Jeff Greene of the School of Education, who offers strategies for managing distractions and frustrations.
- Nominate an outstanding teacher, or mentor or teaching assistant for a 2021 University Teaching Award. Deadline is Sept. 16.