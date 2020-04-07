In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, April 7
Important information for your day.
- The UNC System Board of Governors is now accepting online public comments ahead of its April 17 meeting. Those submitting comments must fill out a brief form, sharing their comments in 350 words or less and stating their affiliation with or relation to the university system.
- Nominations for the 2021 University Teaching Awards are now open.
- The music department curated a Spotify playlist to help their colleagues stay inspired while working remotely.