In the Know
In the Know: Monday, April 6
Important information for the day.
- Construction of a new generator plant near the hospital begins today and continues through the summer. The S1 Public Safety Parking Lot is no longer available for employees; S1 permit holders have been assigned to the Craige Parking Deck.
- Find out more about the College of Arts & Sciences in the spring 2020 issue of Carolina Arts & Sciences magazine, now available online.
- Let a graduate or professional student know how much they are appreciated today for Graduate and Professional Student Appreciation Week (April 6-9).
- If you’re currently working in a managerial role, consider applying for the annual University Leadership Education and Development program by April 10.
- Register for a weekly class in mindfulness-based stress management, Fridays April 17-June 5, now via Zoom.