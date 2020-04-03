Stop Zoom bombs

As the campus community drastically increases its use of Zoom teleconferences to replace in-person meetings and courses, Carolina’s Information Technology Services (ITS) is advising users to avoid interruptions from outsiders by reviewing and enabling security features.

A group of bombers temporarily shut down the Employee Forum meeting April 1. Racist language and pornographic images from unauthorized participants have also disrupted sessions at schools across the country, including the University of Southern California and the University of Texas at Austin.

“The incident was awful, no doubt,” said Shayna Hill, Employee Forum chair. “But I had several meetings prior to our public meeting with our Employee Forum team to strategize on how to handle things if something went wrong. It would have been much worse had we not been ready. The team absolutely stepped up and handled it. In the end it was a productive two-hour meeting with two presenters and some critical updates from our Human Resources partners.”

To combat attacks, ITS recently added an option to restrict meeting access to only participants logged into UNC Zoom, according to Dennis Schmidt, assistant vice chancellor and chief information security officer. Before the change, anyone with a Zoom account who had a meeting ID or link, including external users, could potentially join Zoom meetings.

Change the default to “on”

The default for the new setting is “off.” Activate the setting by editing your Zoom profile and turn on “Only authenticated users can join Zoom meetings.” The default login option is now UNC Zoom only.

Anyone with an active Onyen can create a Zoom account at zoom.unc.edu.

For users, ITS also offers the following instructions:

When you change the restriction setting, you are doing so in your profile.

The change “sticks,” so once set, you do not have to reset it every time you create a session.

Any new sessions that you create will have this setting applied to them.

If you have any meetings already scheduled, the change you’ve made will not apply to those meetings. Edit existing meetings using the steps on the Keep Teaching website.

Zoom sub-groups, including those discussing confidential student or health information, are susceptible to bombing. The setting cannot be forced to “on” for groups or sub-groups, so session owners should set this option in their user setting.

Check Zoom recording settings and Zoom meeting settings to make sure your meetings are protected.

The Keep Teaching website also outlines settings and how to apply these safeguards to ensure privacy. Settings include:

Require a meeting password

Require a password for participants joining by telephone

Allow only authenticated users to join

Add a waiting room

How to remove and keep removed participants from re-joining.

The site also reminds faculty about mentioning the University’s Honor Code in regard to course content and intellectual property and points faculty to an additional service called Warpwire for preventing downloads of content. Warpwire is available for Sakai users.