In the Know
In the Know: Friday, April 3
Important information for your day.
- Construction of a central generator plant will begin Monday, April 6, in the S1 Public Safety Parking Lot and is expected to be completed May 2022. The project will require the closure of the S1 Public Safety Parking Lot to employee permit parking; those permit holders will be assigned to the Craige Parking Deck effective April 4 through Aug. 15.
- Peer recognition nominations are open for the Employee Forum’s annual awards. The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Thursday, April 30.
- Watch a replay of The Mental Health and Well-Being Survival Guide for COVID-19 webinar created by the Department of Psychiatry. Learn ways to protect yourself and your family from the virus and mitigate the negative effects.
- Join the Ethics Around the Table virtual luncheon at 12:15 p.m. today for a conversation about Ethical Pandemic Control with Jim Thomas of the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.
- Today is the last day for faculty and staff to submit a nomination for the University Managers Association Manager of the Year award.