Two candidates vie for chair of the faculty

Two candidates — Mimi Chapman and Joy Renner — were chosen by the Faculty Council Advisory Committee to run for chair of the faculty. Each candidate shared responses to questions from The Well, along with a short biography.

Chapman is a professor of social work and associate dean for doctoral education in the UNC School of Social Work.

Renner is a clinical associate professor and director of the division of radiologic Science in the UNC School of Medicine.

The Faculty Election will be held via an electronic survey sent to the Voting Faculty on April 7. Ballots should be returned by 11:59 p.m. April 14. The winner will be announced prior to the April 17 Faculty Council meeting, the last of this academic year.