Mimi Chapman is dedicated to eliminating health, mental health and educational disparities for marginalized populations. Her commitment is driven by practice experience in health care and a career dedicated to engaged scholarship in collaboration with school systems, immigrant communities and health care professionals. She uses pictures and performances to stimulate personal reflection, empathy and systems change.

Chapman’s research uses arts-based approaches to combat implicit and explicit bias. She has received funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the National Institutes of Health and other funders to support this work. She has used photographs to combat bias toward Latinx immigrants and tested the impact of the performing arts on anti-Islamic bias.

Chapman collaborates with researchers in the UNC Schools of Medicine, Public Health, the College of Arts & Sciences, community groups and schools. Her work has been featured in multiple media outlets:

Chapman leads and teaches in the UNC School of Social Work doctoral program as the Associate Dean for Doctoral Education. In addition, her masters level teaching focuses on health and mental health practice.

What is your view of the role of faculty chair?

Our University is like an orchestra playing an intricately constructed symphony. Taken at first glance, each type of instrument or discipline may be practicing separately. But from a bird’s eye view, we see that individual disciplines and professional schools work together in ways that use each other’s knowledge and scholarship for the benefit of our students, North Carolina and beyond. In my view, the role of the faculty chair is to facilitate and structure conversations between different faculty groups that help create a commitment to common purpose as well as acknowledging and supporting the freedom of faculty members to give voice to alternative points of view.

What are your goals and priorities?

In the midst of a national crisis to which we do not have an end date, my priority is to make sure that the faculty has all relevant information about how the University is functioning, what decision-making processes are in place, and to promote the faculty voice in those decisions. As we learn more about what our “new normal” will look like, we need to keep pushing to reconcile Carolina’s past with the vision we have for Carolina’s future.

What are the three most pressing issues facing Carolina’s faculty?

Given our new reality, the first priority beyond the health and safety of the Carolina community is supporting efforts to stay connected and united as a faculty. This goal requires being more deliberate about written communication through blogs, social media posts, as well as virtual faculty council meetings, learning best practices for conducting such meetings and embracing the creativity that may come with the use of such platforms.

Next, it appears we are moving into a period of national economic uncertainty which will have ramifications for the Campaign for Carolina, faculty research, plans for a School of Data, Information and Society, as well as faculty and student well-being. Difficult choices will have to be confronted. Making sure that the faculty are fully informed and have voice in those choices will be a big part of the next faculty chair’s charge.

Most importantly, in times of uncertainty, University faculty must provide leadership to the wider society. Our scholarship prepares us for these moments. We think about the past in order to inform what we do in the present and the future. We discover and investigate in order to create solutions for both today’s and tomorrow’s challenges. We study and reflect so that our common humanity does not fall victim to expedient yet unethical, solutions. Our commitment to engagement and embracing different points of view and ways of living allow us to see possibilities when old orders are crumbling. As the faculty chair, one thing I hope to do is to provide a sense of common purpose as we move through a time of enormous change.

How will your professional experience shape how you plan to lead the faculty?

My profession of social work is a boundary spanning profession, a profession that brings people together to solve problems and to create and test social interventions. We believe in the ability of communities both highly recognized and more importantly, those highly marginalized, to find solutions that work for pressing problems. And in social work there are foundational skills upon which every other aspect of our work rests. It is those skills that I think will make me an effective chair of the faculty. Those skills are deep, careful and empathic listening; tolerance and acknowledgement of strong emotions; careful observation, and advocacy that gives voice to stories and points of view that have been overlooked or discounted.

In the roles I’ve played in faculty governance, those are the qualities I have sought to bring to the table. I’ve chaired both the Faculty Grievance and the Faculty Hearings committee, two places in which very sensitive situations are considered. I believe I was successful in those roles because of the qualities I brought to the table but more importantly because of you — colleagues from schools and disciplines across the campus that brought your own ways of looking at the world into the room consider high stakes, emotionally charged, challenging situations. I have served on the Faculty Executive Committee and currently on the Appointments, Promotion and Tenure Committee. Each of these committees serve as microcosms of the larger University, places where many different perspectives come together and from that, to arrive at strong decisions.

How will you work with Carolina’s chancellor, provost, and administration?

Both the chancellor and the provost have been faculty members as well as administrators. Although they carry different responsibilities at the moment, I am confident that they respect faculty governance and advice. In addition, individuals serving in administrative roles do encounter challenges when various constituencies are pursuing conflicting goals. In those situations, my approach would be two-fold. First, I would look for interests in the situation in which everyone is invested, whether faculty, student, trustee, legislator, parent or administrator. Finding common interests, versus being attached to particular positions, lays the groundwork for new solutions. If common interests cannot be agreed upon, then I believe it is the role of the faculty chair to clearly stand for the consensus faculty viewpoint and advocate for that viewpoint even recognizing that it may conflict with other demands on our administration.

How will you support Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good?

Carolina Next focuses on eight initiatives that require intensive faculty expertise and engagement which is already well underway. Perhaps the most important and from which the other initiatives follow is the first: Build Our Community Together. This is a task that is evergreen and requires constant attention. At this moment, our community has come together to face the COVID-19 challenge. As we recalibrate to meet this challenge, we have to continue to face those that were ours before this particular crisis. The Confederate Monument and all that it stands for is not a settled issue. The work on reckoning, truth-telling and reconciliation must move forward for Carolina to achieve the other goals which are laid out in Carolina Next. As faculty chair, my responsibility is to promote faculty leadership and voice on all aspects of Carolina Next to make sure that the values ascribed in the document are given life in the plan’s execution.