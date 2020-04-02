Joy Renner is an associate professor and the director of the Division of Radiologic Sciences in the Department of Allied Health Sciences. Her major teaching interests include pathophysiology, clinical decision making, practice standards and medicolegal issues.

Renner serves currently on the Faculty Executive Committee and Committee on University Governance and served previously on the University’s Naming Committee, Scholarship and Aid Committee, Fixed Term Faculty Committee, Academic Support for Student Athletes Advisory Committee, two general education curriculum revision committees and subcommittees, two SACS COC report working groups, Faculty Council, the Chancellor’s Ethics and Integrity Working Group and chaired the Faculty Athletics Committee and Chancellor’s Advisory Committee.

She is a past chair of the Associated Sciences Committee for the Radiological Society of North America and served on curriculum and practice standards committees for the American Society of Radiologic Technologists and radiologist assistant certification and practice analysis committees for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists. She serves on the Inter-Society Commission for the Radiologist Assistant and chairs the Radiologist Assistant Educators Council and was previously president and board chair for the Association of Educators in Imaging and Radiologic Sciences.

Renner received the University’s C. Knox Massey Distinguished Service Award, the UNC Senior Class Award for Advising Excellence and the National Outstanding Advising Award for Faculty Academic Advising.

She is a native of North Carolina and received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University.

What is your view of the role of the faculty chair?

The faculty chair position serves as a source of information, a gathering place for information exchange and a channel for information to flow from source to place of action. It is the responsibility of the chair not to be the voice of the faculty but to give voice to the faculty.

What are your goals and priorities?

My intent is to build a framework for intellectual discourse and debate on matters that might hinder the promise and progress of the institution and faculty success. Equality and fairness, integrity and transparency, and financial stability and growth are high on my list of topics needing faculty engagement and expertise. These broad topics reach into the heart of inclusion and respect for all, trust in each other as well as administration, and the meeting of financial needs, which include salaries and facilities.

What are the three most pressing issues facing Carolina’s faculty?

Distilling the varied perspectives and needs of faculty across the University into three pressing issues is difficult as each segment of our campus has its unique needs and concerns. However, through my experiences with task forces and committees with pan-University faculty and staff, I have found some common messages. Financial support means more than providing for subsistence. It serves as an indicator of value and recognition that faculty at UNC-Chapel Hill make contributions that may be readily and easily seen, but they also make more subtle contributions that affect lives of students and communities within the state, nation, and world. Second, faculty must have trust and confidence in each other and in administration to allow them to decrease time and energy spent on questioning and turn that time and energy toward implementing change and initiatives. Lastly, each individual faculty member and academic and research unit knowing and feeling that they have a valued place at UNC-Chapel Hill is a high priority from which faculty retention and diversity in recruitment will naturally follow.

How will you work to address those issues?

I will work to identify faculty with the expertise and willingness to participate not only when asked but to provide input even when not asked. This will require a structure for faculty to self-identify where and how they feel they can contribute. Not all faculty want to be on a task force or committee but they may want to serve as an information and perspective resource for faculty in those groups. Having this easily searchable database could improve the efficiency of working groups by having a ready resource when questions, problems and issues arise and would provide insight into new initiatives prior to final planning and funding. This will enhance efficiency in time use and in funds allocation. Faculty are resource conscious and time conserving people because of the nature of their work and the limits in higher education support.

How will your professional experience shape how your plan to lead the faculty?

My past experience has involved creating something that did not exist before, salvaging something that was good but lost funding or recognition, learning from crises rather than running and hiding from them, and recognizing the value of diverse perspectives. I have been the lone voice in a group with a differing opinion or by questioning direction and decisions and have not been stifled. I believe rank, title and status by themselves should not connote value to contributions. If invited to be a part of a committee, task force or discussion, I approach it from the perspective that, if invited, I have a duty to speak up and at times to speak out and not to be intimidated by others.

How will you work with Carolina’s chancellor, provost and administration?

In leadership roles I have now worked with three chancellors, four provosts and with members of the Board of Trustees. Thus far I have had limited interaction with the Board of Governors but intend to open communication links with that governing body as well. My approach with administration has been to be open and honest with my intent in each and every encounter. It is essential to separate the person from the role. When administration disagrees with my opinion, suggestion or criticism, that disagreement is with the leadership role I represent and not with me as a person. This has allowed me to put personal feelings and emotions aside, to maintain a strong presence and to be heard. As mentioned in my response to an earlier question, if I am being asked to participate then I assume the intent was for me to share and to play an active role in discussions and decisions. Likewise, I give administrators the same level of respect and value when listening to their perspectives and information. Communication that leads to progress comes through shared understanding that all involved are expected to be open and honest and willing to consider and to accept another opinion or decision, not to see that acceptance as a failure but rather a decision based on more than my singular perspective.

How will you support Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good?

The eight initiatives in this strategic plan, with specific objectives, can move this University into a position of strength to thrive rather than to languish in a quickly evolving and often unstable higher education environment. Without the first initiative on building community, the other initiatives may have bold plans but not come to full realization. Healthy communities do not just trust their members but have confidence in each member’s intent and motives for the greater good. The faculty are just one part of our campus community, along with students, staff, alumni, donors and administration. They need to provide substance and perspective in such a manner that the community not just hears but seeks their participation in decision-making. Through faculty governance and reach out programs, I will engage more faculty in the process, not just for their contributions but to boost understanding of processes and decisions. Through community camaraderie we reach the other initiatives of strengthening student success, seeing career development, supporting discovery, promoting democracy and serving society.