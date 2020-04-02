In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, April 2
Important information for your day.
- Registered nurses with lapsed licenses can take an accelerated, online refresher course free of charge in April to help meet the need for medical professionals to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.
- University employees have free access to more than 6,000 video tutorials covering business, creative and technology topics through LinkedIn Learning.
- As part of Virtual Europe Week, visual artist and Teaching Assistant Professor Gesche Würfel will share her work with photography in Europe and the U.S. Register for this digital event here.