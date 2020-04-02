Campus News
COVID-19 updates shared at Employee Forum
Delegates heard important updates on campus operations and shared questions with leaders.
Following a brief interruption at the start of its first-ever virtual meeting, Employee Forum delegates heard updates on the University’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic during Wednesday’s meeting.
Presenters shared these updates:
- George Battle, vice chancellor for institutional integrity and risk management, shared an update on campus preparedness for COVID-19. Battle’s organization, a new one for Carolina, brings together and coordinates functions that were previously decentralized: central compliance; enterprise and risk management; public safety; environment, health and safety; emergency management; ethics education and policy management. This alignment is a key change to make campus safer for students, faculty, staff and visitors.
- Becci Menghini, vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance, reiterated the COVID-19 work-leave guidance for employees from the University of North Carolina System Office that was shared Friday. This guidance is effective April 1-30, 2020. She encouraged delegates to visit the HR frequently asked questions for information.
- Menghini also encouraged delegates to check for regular mental and physical health wellness resources during COVID-19 situation.
- While COVID-19 updates were the main topic of the meeting, Chris Meinecke, president of the University Managers’ Association, offered an opportunity for delegates to provide input on what types of training might be beneficial for managers.
- Peer recognition nominations are open for the Employee Forum’s annual awards. The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Thursday, April 30.