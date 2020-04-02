COVID-19 updates shared at Employee Forum 

, a new one for Carolina, brings together and coordinates functions that were previously decentralized: central compliance; enterprise and risk management; public safety; environment, health and safety; emergency management; ethics education and policy management. This alignment is a key change to make campus safer for students, faculty, staff and visitors.

shared an update on campus preparedness for COVID-19. Battle’s organization

, vice chancellor for institutional integrity and risk management,

Becci

Menghini

, vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance,

reiterated the COVID-19

work-leave guidance

for employees from the University of North Carolina System Office that was shared Friday. This guidance is effective April 1-30, 2020.

She encouraged delegates to visit the

HR frequently asked questions

for information.