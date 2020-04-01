In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, April 1
Five important pieces of information for your day.
- UNC Health will continue taking donations of Personal Protective Equipment and other supplies through April 3. See drop-off locations, hours of operation and a list of items.
- Carolina’s Employee Forum meets today via Zoom at 9:15 a.m.
- During the COVID-19 outbreak, Orange County and the state are providing forms for potential volunteers to complete. If you’re healthy (and practice social distancing), you can donate platelets or volunteer at a food bank.
- Join tomorrow’s Stone Center reprise of a 2018 book talk with Marisa J. Fuentes, author of “Dispossessed Lives – Enslaved Women, Violence and the Archive.” The book portrays urban Caribbean slavery in the eighteenth-century town of Bridgetown, Barbados.
- Human Resources offers a webinar on Emotional Intelligence on April 6 from 3-4 p.m. See details and register.