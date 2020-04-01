A viral legacy

What do the Graham Memorial Building, Stacy Residence Hall and the inscription on the Thomas Wolfe Memorial have in common?

They are all indirect results of the 1918 Flu (also called the Spanish Flu), the last pandemic on Carolina’s campus before COVID-19.

At the time, America’s entry into the Great War, now known as World War I, overshadowed the flu as a historical event. But the flu was almost as devastating. In the deadliest flu season on record, approximately a third of the world’s population was infected, and more than 13,600 North Carolinians died.

The University particularly felt its impact. The 1918 flu claimed the lives of one of its most beloved leaders, President Edward Kidder Graham, as well as his successor, Dean Marvin Stacy, and demonstrated the need for better health care and sanitary living facilities on campus.

And the haunting phrase inscribed on the Thomas Wolfe Memorial — “O lost, and by the wind grieved, ghost, come back again” — is Wolfe’s lament for his brother Ben, a victim of the pandemic, in his first novel, “Look Homeward, Angel.”

Life and death on campus

Before the flu hit the campus in fall 1918, the war had already overwhelmed it. As the 1918 Yackety Yack yearbook recorded of the war’s impact in the spring of 1918, “the whole University schedule of classes has been so modified as to make possible the devotion of 12 daylight hours a week to this work.” Of the 820 students enrolled (only 25 of whom were women), “we have in training about 80% of those who could by any reasonable possibility take the course.”

Then, in August, “Congress had lowered the draft age from 21 to 18, and as part of the Student Army Training Corps (SATC), students drilled daily,” according to a post on the University Archives’ For the Record blog. With nearly all its students now eligible for the draft, the University operated as a military camp when its 1918 fall semester began.

At about the same time, the disease entered the state through the port city of Wilmington. “From there, this flu spread very quickly along rail networks so that in a matter of weeks it had made its way all the way into remote areas of western North Carolina,” history professor James Leloudis explained in a 2018 presentation, “The Historical Context of the 1918 Flu Pandemic in North Carolina and the South.”

The flu arrived in Chapel Hill just a couple of weeks after the students did. The pandemic struck swiftly and hard, requiring the University to be under quarantine in October. The school didn’t close; military training had to continue, as did research. But with more than 500 students treated for influenza over the course of the epidemic on campus, class attendance was sparse. Nearly 130 students were hospitalized at the pandemic’s peak, and three students died in a span of less than two weeks.

Just as the crisis seemed to wane, and only a few days after Graham had written a reassuring letter to a worried parent, the president himself became ill. He was dead within a week from pneumonia, a common complication of the flu.

Stacy assumed leadership of the University on Oct. 31. “Over the next two months, the war ended, the SATC disbanded, and the health crisis began to wane. However, influenza remained a serious threat,” according to the For the Record post. “In January 1919, Stacy also died of pneumonia as a complication of influenza, just less than three months after the death of his predecessor by the same illness.”

The epidemic claimed seven lives on campus: Graham, Stacy, the three students, a nurse and a mother who had come to campus to take care of her son.

According to the University Libraries digital exhibit, “Going Viral,” the “pandemic led to the university appointing its first university physician, Eric Alonzo Abernethy,” who also has a building on campus that bears his name.

Because of the timing of the flu’s arrival and the swiftness of its departure, the 1918 pandemic wasn’t as disruptive to campus life as might be expected. University Day, which falls on Oct. 12, wasn’t celebrated in 1918, but June graduations in 1918 and 1919 went on as planned. The Yackety Yack yearbooks for those years make scant mention of the flu, except for pages dedicated to the loss of Graham and Stacy.

Lasting legacy

Graham and Stacy are memorialized by campus buildings named for them. But their successor, Harry W. Chase, whose name graces a dining hall on South Campus, had more impact on the way the campus looks today, writes biographer Howard E. Covington Jr., author of “Fire and Stone: The Making of the University of North Carolina under Presidents Edward Kidder Graham and Harry Woodburn Chase.”

Chase, a quietly studious New England native, seemed to be the opposite of Graham, the charismatic Southerner. But somehow he turned out to be the man to make Graham’s expansive vision for the University become reality. In Chase’s decade as University president, the Chapel Hill campus had its greatest expansion to date, adding 31 buildings, including the iconic Wilson Library.

“If one man had not followed the other, the university would have been a different place. Taken together, the presidencies of Graham and Chase turned a relatively small institution founded in the liberal arts into an institution worthy of its name, the University of North Carolina,” Covington wrote.

Gillings goes viral

A more recent campus memorialization of the 1918 flu was “Going Viral,” a national conference hosted in 2018 by the Gillings School of Global Public Health. The University Libraries created a companion digital exhibit with the same name.

For the 100th anniversary of the pandemic, the conference brought together historians, health care professionals and researchers to look back at the 1918 pandemic and forward to how the lessons learned from it could prevent or lessen the effects of another one.

The person who made the conference’s final presentation, “Imagining the Next Flu Pandemic – and Preventing It!” was none other than Carolina’s Dr. Ralph Baric, William R. Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor in Gillings’ epidemiology department and one of the world’s leading experts on coronaviruses.

Because of his 30+ years of research on viruses, Baric and his lab are at the forefront of creating what the World Health Organization regards as the most promising treatment for COVID-19.

One of the viruses they studied was a long-dead strain recreated in 2005 by CDC scientists so that virologists could learn from it — the very one that caused the 1918 flu pandemic.