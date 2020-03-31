In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, March 31
Important information for your day.
- Beginning today, the bus stop at the corner of North Columbia and Rosemary streets will close for construction. Nearby alternative bus stops will remain open.
- Read about new faculty and staff work and leave provisions for the month of April.
- Today is the last day to nominate a colleague to serve as a delegate to the Employee Forum.
- Register through Zoom for the panel discussion, “Yellow Peril and Anti-Asian Prejudice in the Shadow of Coronavirus”, which will stream today at 5 p.m.
- The Information Security Office has produced a special episode of their podcast, Data@Rest, about how to securely work from home.