Carolina, NC AHEC waive tuition and fees for online nurse refresher program

Registered nurses with lapsed licenses can take an accelerated, online Nurse Refresher theory course free of charge for the month of April. The limited-time accelerated course is available to fast-track trained and licensed nurses into the field as COVID-19 causes a surge in the state’s need for medical personnel.

The UNC-Chapel Hill Friday Center for Continuing Education, UNC-Chapel Hill School of Nursing and North Carolina Area Health Education Centers (NC AHEC) have waived all tuition and fees for the collaborative course, including initial administrative fees and tuition for the online theory course, and the only remaining cost is a $250 clinical practicum fee.

The online, self-paced course must be completed in three months. Completing the course requires a computer, email and high-speed Internet access. The program is identical to the Nurse Refresher program that is typically offered, but the accelerated pace is available to mitigate medical professional shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those looking to renew their license in North Carolina should choose Option 1 when enrolling in the course.

Visit nurserefresher.web.unc.edu/covid-19 for more details and program options.