UNC System Office provides COVID-19 work-leave guidance 

The University of North Carolina System Office provided new faculty and staff work and leave provisions for the month of April last week.

The provisions were shared in a campus email sent Friday evening by Becci Menghini, vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance.

“Carolina’s HR team continues to work to understand the implications of this guidance on the Carolina community, and is ready to assist as employees, supervisors and units navigate the days ahead,” Menghini wrote in the message.

These provisions supersede all regular policies and replace any previous guidance issued.

Permanent employees who are working remotely are expected to continue doing so. They will continue to be paid as normal and should continue to document their time as required.

E mployees currently receiving paid administrative leave, either in full or in part, will continue to receive their benefits through the end of April, but there are additional restrictions.

U ndergraduate and graduate student employees eligible for paid remote work, or paid administrative leave, as determined by their supervisor. This provision will be in effect at least through at least the end of April.

Non-student temporary employees may receive full or partial special leave provisions based on available funds and operational needs . Units also have the flexibility to discontinue positions, or to place employees in inactive status, as deemed appropriate. Temporary employees designated as mandatory will not be eligible for over time pay except in very limited circumstances.

Specific elements of the guidance and more details will be included in an HR FAQ, which will be available early next week.

Additional information is available on HR’s COVID-19 FAQ.