In the Know
In the Know: Monday, March 30
Important information for the day.
- Enjoy Virtual Europe Week, sponsored by the Center for European Studies. In-person Europe week events are canceled, but virtual versions of two talks, music and a trivia contest are still on.
- If you’re still commuting, beware that, starting today, GoTriangle will move to Saturday-level service Monday through Friday and Sunday-level service on the weekends.
- The Chapel Hill Transit stop at the corner of Franklin and Columbia streets will be closed starting Tuesday because of road and curb repairs. If you take the T or the JN, use the stop at Abernethy Hall.
- Check out Finance and Operations’ helpful – and timely – guidance on teleworking.
- Summer School parking permit registration is delayed until early April. See Transportation and Parking’s COVID-19 Service Impacts for information.