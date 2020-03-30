Employee nominations open for Forum delegates

Nominations are still open for employees interested in serving as delegates to the Employee Forum. The last day to nominate a colleague is Tuesday, March 31.

The Employee Forum is a group of 52 staff and EHRA non-faculty employees elected by their peers to constructively address the concerns of the University’s employees. The Forum does this by seeking ideas and participation from employees and providing an effective two-way dialogue between employees and the University administration.

To educate employees about the Forum and encourage them to participate in the election process, the Forum released a “Get Out the Vote” video last week, featuring forum delegates and Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz.

“The Employee Forum is an advisory body to the chancellor and its sole mission is to improve the lives of staff, faculty and students,” Employee Forum Chair Shayna Hill said in the video. “We have an elected body that meets monthly to discuss staff issues and make recommendations to the chancellor.”

When someone in the video asks if the chancellor actually listens, Guskiewicz, at his desk confirms, “Yes, I do.”

New delegates are elected each year by employees in nine divisions. Delegates serve from May 1 to June 30, with staggered terms to ensure continuity across the Forum. The delegates then elect the Forum’s chair and four other officers.