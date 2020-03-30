Best of Focus Carolina

This week, we’re bringing you a collection of our recent segments from Focus Carolina. We hope you’ll enjoy hearing from these faculty members:

Paul Lanier is an associate professor at the UNC School of Social Work. He focuses on engaging and supporting low-income families with young children, particularly new fathers. In his work, he strives to ensure parents have access to tools, skills and services they need to be successful.

Kurt M. Ribisl is a professor and chair of the Department of Health Behavior at the Gillings School of Global Public Health. He says the good news is that cigarette smoking is decreasing. The bad news is that e-cigs and vapes are on the rise.

Bill Rivenbark focuses on performance and financial management in local government. He helped to develop the County and Municipal Fiscal Analysis tool, a web-based dashboard designed to help North Carolina local governments analyze their fiscal condition. He was named director of the MPA program at the UNC School of Government in 2011.

At the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, Carolyn Thorpe is a leader in researching the effects of discontinuing or reducing medications in older patients with multiple chronic diseases. Her studies focus on patients in the Veterans Affairs system nursing homes as they near the end of their lives.

Every day, faculty members at UNC-Chapel Hill engage in groundbreaking research, innovative teaching and public service that makes an impact in our community and the state, nation and the world.

Tune in to Focus Carolina during morning, noon and evening drive times and on the weekends to hear their stories and find out what ignites their passion for their work. Focus Carolina is an exclusive program on WCHL, sponsored by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. You can listen to WCHL at 97.9 FM or 1360 AM.