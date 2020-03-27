In the Know
In the Know: Friday, March 27
Important information for your day.
- Need help from University Libraries? While the libraries are closed, library staff members are available online to help with research requests and other questions.
- Summer School parking permit registration is delayed until early April. Check Transportation and Parking’s COVID-19 Service Impacts for information.
- Tuesday, March 31, is the last day employees can nominate a fellow employee to serve as a delegate on Employee Forum.
- New dates for Faculty Council elections are April 7-14. All members of the voting faculty will receive a ballot by email and will have until midnight April 14 to submit it.