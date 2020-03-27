BOT: In ‘unprecedented times,’ the work of the University goes on 

The University Board of Trustees convened via livestream March 26, following COVID-19 social distancing precautions, for what Chair Richard Stevens called its “first and, I hope, last virtual meeting.”

For most of the meeting, the trustees looked past the current crisis to consider the University’s future, discussing the feasibility of a new data science school and the work of the University Commission on History, Race and a Way Forward.

But COVID-19 and its ramifications were still top of mind for University leadership.

Glancing outside his South Building office window, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz commented on the emptiness of campus on the fourth day of remote learning and lamented having to postpone Spring Commencement.

“It is a time of disappointment, stress and uncertainty, and I am concerned about the financial implications,” Guskiewicz told the board.

But the chancellor has also been inspired by how the University is “rising to the challenge” with innovative teaching techniques, resources for parents teaching at home, webinars for local government officials and personal protective equipment for health care workers created in the campus makerspaces.

Stevens also acknowledged COVID-19’s impact. “We are truly in unprecedented times,” he said. “The coronavirus threatens the health, wellbeing and the safety of our community.”

Despite the absence of students and reduced staff and operations, “the important work of this University continues,” he noted.

A way forward

Part of this continuing work is the University Commission on History, Race and a Way Forward, which met for the first time in February. Commission co-chairs Patricia Parker, chair of the communications department, and history professor James Leloudis reported that the group would focus on three areas: scholarly investigation; curriculum and teaching; and engagement ethics and reckoning.

“Universities around the world are being called to provide a guiding light as we as a society begin to think about the legacies of race and inequities within our institutions,” Parker said.

The commission also set up five guiding principles for its work: openness, transparency, collaboration, accountability and courage.

The commission has taken up this work with the conviction “that it must make a memorable and meaningful difference in the life of our campus and in the life of our community,” Leloudis said. “There are many eyes watching what we’re doing and looking to us for leadership.”

One of the first issues the commission is dealing with is a petition, signed by 500 faculty, staff, students and alumni, for the board to end its moratorium on renaming buildings and spaces at the University. Passed in 2015, the 16-year freeze is set to expire in May 2031. Trustee Ralph W. Meekins Sr. asked Lelouidis for the commission’s guidance on the moratorium.

Other priorities for the commission, Leloudis said, include curating McCorkle Place, restoring the Unsung Founders Memorial and making it a more contemplative space and compiling a roster of the names of the enslaved people who worked at the University.

Future of data science

The trustees also heard about a proposed new School of Data, Information and Society from Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin, who launched a feasibility study for the school last year.

The decision, he said, was driven by the “demand for more academic opportunities in a rapidly growing field, explosive interest on part of various industries” looking to hire qualified data scientists as well as innovations in the field itself.

The committee, with input from more than 100 members, studied Carolina’s academic and research strengths and determined that the University can work across disciplines to create a different kind of data science school.

“UNC-Chapel Hill aims to lead by shaping the emerging field of data science to an interdisciplinary and human-centric approach to the entire data life cycle,” said School of Information and Library Science Dean Gary Marchionini, who co-chaired the steering committee.

The committee recommended completing a detailed five-year implementation plan by this October.

Trustee John Preyer raised the same concern about both the data science school and the history commission’s work – that the economic setback caused by COVID-19 would make funding scarce for any new projects.

Blouin said the current economic crisis could have an impact on the data science school, but “we’re still in the planning process” and “over time we’ll be able to garner the necessary resources.”

The history commission, Guskiewicz pointed out, is part of the Building our Community Together initiative, funded by $5 million in private donations.

The only action items of the meeting were the approvals of designers for construction projects and a resolution honoring outgoing Student Body President Ashton Martin for her service. The resolution noted how “ardently and frankly” she represented and advocated for students.

“This is not how I expected my year as SBP to end. Truly, I thought the worst that would happen would be something to do with Silent Sam,” she said. “But I am proud that my last real act was to declare a state of emergency, freeing up some money to be given to the Student Impact Fund.”