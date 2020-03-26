University leaders denounce recent expressions of racism related to COVID-19

Campus leaders denounced instances of racism and xenophobic animosity against Chinese, Chinese American and Asian people related to the COVID-19 pandemic in a campus email Tuesday.

“As a University, we oppose and denounce all prejudice,” Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz, Provost Robert A. Bouin, Interim Chief Diversity Officer Sibby Anderson-Thompkins and Vice Chancellor for Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance Becci Menghini wrote. “This behavior is inconsistent with Carolina’s values, which are to celebrate and embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion and their benefits, as well as to care for one another and provide for each other’s well-being.”

The email reiterated the University’s values, which include the commitment to celebrate and embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion and their benefits, as well as to care for one another and provide for each other’s well-being.

The University’s Policy on Prohibited Discrimination, Harassment and Related Misconduct prohibits discrimination and harassment based on protected-class identity. Any members of the campus community who have experienced harassing or discriminatory treatment based on any protected identity should contact the Equal Opportunity and Compliance Office and the Office for Diversity and Inclusion for reporting options and additional resources.