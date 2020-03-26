In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, March 26
- A COVID-19 stay-at-home order goes into effect in Durham at 6:00 p.m. today.
- Beginning March 25, all Point-to-Point(P2P) services are suspended. UNC Health employees who use P2P services may park in the UNC Hospital Valet lot and call 919-810-6957 for pick ups to and from the hospital.
- Read tips from Information Technology Services on how to practice safe computing when working from home.
- Register for a webinar on building trust from the Office of Human Resources that will stream today from noon-1:00 p.m.
- For the latest information on the University’s COVID-19 response, check the dedicated COVID-19 website.