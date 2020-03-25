School of Medicine celebrates Match Day 2020

On Match Day, medical students from across the country find out where they will be going to complete their residency training. The students rank their top choices; the residency programs do the same. Then, the National Resident Matching Program matches students and programs based on these rankings.

Since students have rated their top destinations, they have a sense of where they might be going, but they don’t know for sure until they get their match results. This year brought special circumstances for eager students — a virtual Match Day in order to practice social distancing due to the spreading COVID-19 virus. Students, families and faculty shared their excitement online, and School of Medicine leaders shared their congratulations in video form.

Here’s a look at the results of Match Day 2020:

165 students matched into 26 specialties.

Students will complete their residency training in 27 states and the District of Columbia.

57 students, 37% of the Class of 2020, will complete their residency training in North Carolina.

“Match Day is such a special occasion, representing years of hard work and sacrifice for you and your families. Congratulations to all of you,” said Dr. Wesley Burks, dean of the UNC School of Medicine and CEO of UNC Health.