In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, March 25
Five important pieces of information for your day.
- UNC Health has put out the call for donated supplies to help workers protect themselves and patients. See the list of needed items and drop-off locations.
- University leaders urged the community to practice social distancing Tuesday. Stay home as much as possible, go out only when essential, avoid groups of 10 or more people and stay six feet away from others when you must be out.
- In Chapel Hill, the Inter-Faith Council for Social Service is offering food, shelter, housing support and socially distanced human connection to anyone in need. The local food bank also offers help in finding food.
- Check Campus Enterprises for a complete list of operating hours and service impacts for its departments.
- The Employee Assistance Program is available to help employees through stressful situations and events. If you’re worried about the COVID-19 virus and its impact, consider using this free service.