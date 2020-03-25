How to work from home securely

As University employees transition to working and teaching remotely to help stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus, ensuring the security of computing systems is more important than ever, IT Security Specialist Charlie Mewshaw said.

“We’re dealing with criminal organizations trying to hack the University, it’s not just someone sitting in their basement trying to get you for the fun of it,” Mewshaw said. “These groups are motivated by money, and if they get the right set of credentials they could get their hands on very sensitive information.”

To help keep your data and the University system safe, Information Technology Services (ITS) provided some tips and resources for computer safety when working from home.

Keeping your computer secure

When one computer on the campus network is vulnerable, the entire network is at risk. To prevent the spread of viruses and malware, everyone who has access to the campus network should enable the built-in firewall on their computer. For help setting up the firewall, read these instructions from ITS or call 919-962-HELP.

For further protection, all devices should be equipped with an anti-virus software. For those using a Mac system, the free anti-virus software ClamAV is the best solution. When using a Windows system, the built-in anti-virus software Windows Defender is most efficient.

Connecting to resources securely

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) provides a secure connection from off campus to the UNC-Chapel Hill internal network that would normally be accessed on campus. A VPN gives the user access to all campus applications, such as ConnectCarolina, Virtual Lab and Remote Desktop. For help installing and using a VPN, visit ITS’ help page or call 919-962-HELP.

Home WiFi should require a password to connect, and the password should contain a combination of letters, numbers and symbols. Any wireless printers should also require a password. For guidance on adding or changing the WiFi password, contact the internet source provider or manufacturer.

Don’t get caught by phishing

Phishing emails appear to come from a legitimate account, and usually contain “UNC.edu” within the address or the name of a supervisor to trick University employees into providing login credentials. Once attackers have access to these credentials, they can send spam or viruses to others in the University system or gain access to privileged information.

According to Mewshaw, phishing scams via email are increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic because attackers know employees are working from home and corresponding via email.

“We’re all adjusting our expectations for what work looks like at this time,” he said. “If you do get an email you find suspicious, it only takes a minute to pause and contact the help desk at 919-962-HELP or help.unc.edu and ask them to verify the authenticity of an email.”

If you receive an email that you believe to be phishing, you can search a database of reported accounts and messages or forward the message to phish@unc.edu.

For an entertaining approach to understanding phishing, ITS recently produced an episode of their podcast “Data @ Rest” that covers the history of phishing and how to avoid getting “caught”.

Ask for help

Mewshaw emphasized that employees should reach out to ITS with any questions and concerns about best practices with safe computing.

“We’re all in this together and navigating this situation for the first time, so there’s nothing wrong with reaching out for help,” Mewshaw said.