Campus leaders urge social distancing

University leaders urged the community to practice social distancing in a campus email Tuesday.

“Please do your part to help “flatten the curve” by following these guidelines,” Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Provost Robert A. Bouin wrote.

Social distancing includes staying home as much as possible, going out only when essential, avoiding groups of 10 or more people and staying six feet away from others when you must be out.

The COVID-19 virus can be contracted and carried without the person ever experiencing symptoms, which makes it possible for carriers to spread the virus to others unknowingly. Social distancing protects those who at high risk of dying from the disease and decreases the number of potential cases to avoid overloading the healthcare system.

Students who remain in Chapel Hill due to a special circumstances waiver or in off-campus housing are encouraged to go outside and get exercise to maintain physical and mental health, but large groups are not allowed on sports fields or on campus. In the future, large groups will be asked to disperse, and those who ignore warnings and continue to gather in large groups on campus may lose their special circumstances waiver.