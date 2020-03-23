Emergency grading policies include pass/fail option

Beginning March 23, Carolina undergraduate students can choose the pass/fail option on spring 2020 undergraduate courses.

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Provost Robert Blouin announced the change and other emergency grading accommodations in a campus email on March 20 in which they also praised Carolina’s faculty for their work on delivering their courses remotely.

“We have been inspired by the enthusiasm and imagination that so many faculty and teaching staff have brought to this endeavor, and we are grateful for your continued commitment to fulfilling the University’s core mission of teaching and learning during these difficult times,” Guskiewicz and Blouin wrote.

The email pointed the campus community to changes regarding grading for the spring 2020 semester.

In addition to the pass/fail grade option for undergraduate students, the changes include:

Students, including undergraduates, enrolled in professional schools or programs in the Graduate School will follow the decisions of their professional school or of the Graduate School about which courses, if any, are eligible for the pass/fail declaration.

Consideration for professional and graduate students will be made by their respective deans by March 27.

For undergraduate students unable to complete work because they are adversely affected by COVID-19, a new grade of ‘CV’ as an alternative to the Incomplete (‘IN’) grade has been created. Students with ‘CV’ grade designations will have an additional three months beyond the ‘IN’ guidelines to complete their work.

Courses graded as pass/fail under this exception will count towards applicable curricular, major, continuation, and graduation requirements.

A grade of pass will not count toward a student’s GPA but will count toward earned semester hours.

Students will have until August 7, 2020 to elect to put a course on or take a course off of pass/fail for the spring 2020 semester.

The Dean’s list recognition for the spring semester will be suspended.

A note will be added to all academic transcripts indicating the major disruption this pandemic has caused to the academic experience.

Guskiewicz and Blouin said that they made the changes in consultation with Carolina’s deans, registrar, and the Faculty Executive Committee.

“We are making all of these modifications understanding the extraordinary circumstances COVID-19 has created for us all,” Guskiewicz and Blouin said. “Even with these changes, we know our students may face unexpected challenges. We are working to create a Student Success Hub so they can access the resources they need and will share those details as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, we are grateful for the determination of our faculty and students to adapt and finish the next six weeks strong.”