In the Know: Monday, March 23
Important information for your day.
- The chancellor, in accordance with COVID-19 precautions, has postponed Spring Commencement. A survey sent to members of the Class of 2020 asks their opinions about alternative dates and other options.
- Starting today, UNC Hospitals will not allow visitors, with limited exceptions.
- The University has suspended the Tar Heel Bikes program indefinitely because of COVID-19 precautions.
- Campus Enterprises has posted a complete list of operating hours and service impacts for its departments.