Focus Carolina: Jeff Greene

Jeff Greene is the associate dean for academic affairs and director of graduate studies in the UNC School of Education. He is also an associate professor in the Learning Science and Psychological Studies Program.

Greene leverages the science of learning to help people be better critical consumers and producers of information, particularly in online and technology environments.

He began his career in higher education administration and became interested in the science of learning as he watched some students struggle to translate their capacity into academic and lifetime success.

Greene believes that the vast majority of students, from kindergarten through graduate school, have the capability to achieve their goals. The digital world brings many opportunities to learners, but also many challenges and dangers. He works to understand how to help people be thoughtful users and producers of digital content, with particular interests in how people learn about science, socioscientific issues and history when online.

Read a transcript of this interview.

