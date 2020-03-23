Faculty Council holds first virtual meeting, hears COVID-19 updates 

In an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Faculty Council held its first-ever virtual meeting Friday and heard updates about the University’s response to the pandemic. Members also heard from the two candidates running for chair of the faculty and from the University’s librarian.

Following a University of North Carolina System directive to significantly reduce operations, the University will begin remote instruction on Monday. Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz thanked the faculty and staff for their efforts to convert 96 percent of Carolina’s courses to remote instruction in a week’s time.

“I want to also emphasize that this is not just our faculty who have done an incredible job, but there’s an incredible support team of our staff employees who have really stepped up and also gone above and beyond the call of duty,” he said.

Among other changes in operations, Carolina also made an emergency accommodation to its grading policy and postponed Spring Commencement.

George Battle, vice chancellor of institutional integrity and risk management, led a panel of University experts to share updates on campus preparedness for COVID-19. Issues raised included questions about technology capabilities, such as the capacity of Zoom to store many hours of classes, internet access and speed for students in rural areas and time extensions to faculty on a tenure track.

Battle was joined in responding to questions by Michael Barker, vice chancellor for information technology and chief information officer; Myron Cohen, associate vice chancellor for global health and medical affairs, UNC School of Medicine; Kelly Hogan, associate dean of instructional innovation; Darrell Jeter, director of emergency management and planning; and Becci Menghini, vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance.

In other business: