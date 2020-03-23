Faculty Council holds first virtual meeting, hears COVID-19 updates
Other speakers included the two candidates for chair of the faculty and the University’s librarian.
In an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Faculty Council held its first-ever virtual meeting Friday and heard updates about the University’s response to the pandemic. Members also heard from the two candidates running for chair of the faculty and from the University’s librarian.
Following a University of North Carolina System directive to significantly reduce operations, the University will begin remote instruction on Monday. Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz thanked the faculty and staff for their efforts to convert 96 percent of Carolina’s courses to remote instruction in a week’s time.
“I want to also emphasize that this is not just our faculty who have done an incredible job, but there’s an incredible support team of our staff employees who have really stepped up and also gone above and beyond the call of duty,” he said.
Among other changes in operations, Carolina also made an emergency accommodation to its grading policy and postponed Spring Commencement.
George Battle, vice chancellor of institutional integrity and risk management, led a panel of University experts to share updates on campus preparedness for COVID-19. Issues raised included questions about technology capabilities, such as the capacity of Zoom to store many hours of classes, internet access and speed for students in rural areas and time extensions to faculty on a tenure track.
Battle was joined in responding to questions by Michael Barker, vice chancellor for information technology and chief information officer; Myron Cohen, associate vice chancellor for global health and medical affairs, UNC School of Medicine; Kelly Hogan, associate dean of instructional innovation; Darrell Jeter, director of emergency management and planning; and Becci Menghini, vice chancellor for human resources and equal opportunity and compliance.
In other business:
- Mimi Chapman and Joy Renner, the two candidates running for chair of the faculty, shared brief statements. Chapman is a professor of social work and associate dean for doctoral education in the UNC School of Social Work. Renner is a clinical associate professor and director of the division of radiologic science in the UNC School of Medicine. All members of the voting faculty will receive a ballot by email on April 1 and have until April 10 to submit it.
- University Librarian Elaine Westbrooks provided an update on Carolina’s ongoing negotiations with Elsevier, a leading publisher of scientific journals. She encouraged members of the Carolina community to participate in a survey about the use of specific Elsevier journals. The survey is open until 5 p.m. Monday, March 30.