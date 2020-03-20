In the Know
In the Know: Friday, March 20
Important information for your day.
- The University continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and provide updates on campus operations. For the latest information, visit unc.edu/coronavirus.
- Remote instruction begins Monday. Keep Teaching offers resources for faculty and teaching staff as they make this transition.
- With many employees working remotely, Information Technology Services reminds employees to be responsible users of the University’s network and computing resources.
- Faculty Council holds its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. today via teleconference.
- Employees can nominate a fellow employee to serve as a delegate on Employee Forum through March 27.