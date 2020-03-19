In the Know

In the Know: Thursday, March 19

Five important important pieces of information for your day.

The Well, Thursday, March 19th, 2020
  • Starting today, Chapel Hill Transit will reduce services from Monday through Saturday and stop service on Sunday. Click here to check how routes will be affected. 
  • The University will reduce operations tomorrow. Read Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin’s message on changes to campus operations.  
  • The University Libraries are asking the Carolina community to complete a survey by the end of the month on their use of academic journals. 
  • As the Carolina Ticket Office reduces operations, contact the Office at tickets@unc.edu or use the live chat feature on their website 
  • For latest information on the University’s coronavirus response, check the dedicated coronavirus website 

