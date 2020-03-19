In the Know: Thursday, March 19

Starting today, Chapel Hill Transit will reduce services from Monday through Saturday and stop service on Sunday. Click here to check how routes will be affected.

The University will reduce operations tomorrow. Read Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin’s message on changes to campus operations.

The University Libraries are asking the Carolina community to complete a survey by the end of the month on their use of academic journals.

As the Carolina Ticket Office reduces operations, contact the Office at tickets@unc.edu or use the live chat feature on their website .