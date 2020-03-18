University Libraries seeks input on Elsevier titles

The University Libraries are asking the Carolina community to complete a survey by the end of the month on their use of academic journals.

“For much of the past year, the University Libraries has engaged in subscription negotiations with the publisher Elsevier,” Vice Provost of University Libraries and University Librarian Elaine Westbrooks wrote in an email to campus earlier this month. “Despite these efforts, Elsevier has failed to offer a sustainable and affordable option for renewing our package of nearly 2,000 journal titles. There is no way to absorb the $2.6 million that Elsevier is now asking for this package. I believe our only course of action is to substantially reduce the number of Elsevier titles to which we subscribe.”

The University community, especially faculty members, researchers, clinicians and graduate students are invited to provide input on which titles are used most for research, teaching and patient care. Information garnered from the survey will help the Library decide which journal titles to maintain.

To learn more about the negotiations with Elsevier, visit the Library’s website on sustainable scholarship. If you have questions about the survey, please send an email to journalsurvey@unc.edu. The survey will be open until March 30.