In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, March 18
Five important pieces of information for your day.
- The University will severely reduce operations Friday. Read the latest message from Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin.
- A member of the Carolina community has tested positive for the coronavirus. If you are identified as a close contact of the individual, you will be notified directly with guidance and next steps. Check the Frequently Asked Questions for Faculty and Staff.
- The Emergency Loan Program provides University employees a way to borrow money for short-term emergency situations. Check the Human Resources website for information about eligibility, application, repayment and confidentiality.
- Not feeling well and wondering whether you should report for work? Find the answer to that question and others at the Human Resources COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions for Faculty and Staff.
- The Employee Assistance Program is available to help employees through stressful situations and events. If you’re worried about the COVID-19 virus and its impact, consider using this free service.