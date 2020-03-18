In the Know

In the Know: Wednesday, March 18

Five important pieces of information for your day.

The Well, Wednesday, March 18th, 2020
  • The University will severely reduce operations Friday. Read the latest message from Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin.
  • A member of the Carolina community has tested positive for the coronavirus. If you are identified as a close contact of the individual, you will be notified directly with guidance and next steps. Check the Frequently Asked Questions for Faculty and Staff.
  • The Emergency Loan Program provides University employees a way to borrow money for short-term emergency situations. Check the Human Resources website for information about eligibility, application, repayment and confidentiality.
  • Not feeling well and wondering whether you should report for work? Find the answer to that question and others at the Human Resources COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions for Faculty and Staff.
  • The Employee Assistance Program is available to help employees through stressful situations and events. If you’re worried about the COVID-19 virus and its impact, consider using this free service.

