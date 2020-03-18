Academics

Carolina’s education experts launch an at-home schooling resource

The UNC School of Education has published a curated list of tips and advice for schooling at home to support North Carolina's teachers, students and parents as schools close throughout the state.

University Communications, Wednesday, March 18th, 2020
The School of Education at Peabody Hall on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. (Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)
The School of Education at Peabody Hall on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. (Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill)

As K-12 schools throughout North Carolina close through the end of March to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Carolina’s School of Education is serving as a resource for our state’s teachers, students and parents as they navigate the challenging situation.

The School of Education has published a webpage that provides at-home learning tips and advice from the school’s faculty experts. The webpage’s resources cover a variety of topics, including ways for students to stay engaged in academics while they are away from the classroom, suggested at-home school schedules, reviews of student learning apps and ideas on how to talk to children about the pandemic.

Visit the School of Education’s webpage to learn more

You May Also Like...