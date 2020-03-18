Carolina’s education experts launch an at-home schooling resource

As K-12 schools throughout North Carolina close through the end of March to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Carolina’s School of Education is serving as a resource for our state’s teachers, students and parents as they navigate the challenging situation.

The School of Education has published a webpage that provides at-home learning tips and advice from the school’s faculty experts. The webpage’s resources cover a variety of topics, including ways for students to stay engaged in academics while they are away from the classroom, suggested at-home school schedules, reviews of student learning apps and ideas on how to talk to children about the pandemic.

Visit the School of Education’s webpage to learn more