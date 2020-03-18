Carolina faculty lend their expertise with COVID-19 crisis

As the world copes with the growing crisis over the novel coronavirus, Carolina faculty members are sharing their expertise and guidance.

At the Gillings School of Global Public Health, the top-ranked public school of public health in the country, faculty members in all departments are taking action. Epidemiologists Ralph Baric, Timothy Sheahan, Lisa Gralinski and others in the Baric lab are working long hours to test an antiviral drug that could help people with COVID-19 cases.

Allison Aiello, also an epidemiology professor at Gillings, helped draft the World Health Organization’s guidance on influenza mitigation measures, which is now being applied to slow the spread of COVID-19 around the world.

Bill Gentry, an emergency preparedness expert at Gillings, is sharing his expertise to help North Carolinians prepare for emergencies. For starters, he recommends having on-hand a thermometer and fever-reducing medications; a two-week supply of food, prescriptions and over-the-counter medication; liquids that replace electrolytes; disinfectant cleaners and disposable paper goods; wipes, diapers and other baby supplies; and pet food.

They are far from the only ones at the Gillings School lending their expertise. The school set up a webpage that lists more examples of faculty members who are working to help with this crisis. Also, many faculty members at Gillings and other departments across campus are providing context and deeper insight about the pandemic with reporters.

Here are some other examples of the ways Carolina faculty members are using their knowledge, expertise and guidance for the public good regarding COVID-19: