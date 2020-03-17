In the Know

In the Know: Tuesday, March 17

Five important pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Tuesday, March 17th, 2020
  • Learn how to teach remotely via Sakai and Zoom in a series of online courses from 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m.
  • Read the answers to frequently asked questions about the University’s COVID-19 response.
  • Manning Drive between S. Columbia St. and New East Drive reopens to traffic today.
  • Faculty and staff should refer to the Keep Teaching website for resources on teaching remotely.
  • The State Health Plan is expanding virtual access to doctors and waiving all prior authorizations and copays for COVID-19 testing. The State Health Plan’s coronavirus web page has more information.

You May Also Like...