In the Know
In the Know: Monday, March 16
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- In response to the COVID-19 emergency, the State Health Plan has waived early refill limits on some medications and CVS home delivery charges for medications. The plan’s coronavirus page has the latest information.
- Chapel Hill Transit will continue its spring break service schedule through March 20, during the University’s extended break.
- The Office of Human Resources has posted online answers to employees’ frequently asked questions.
- To help students facing unexpected financial hardship because of COVID-19, make a donation to the Carolina Student Impact Fund. A payroll deduction is one of the giving options.
- Employees who need to complete the new federal W-4 withholding form can now access it online.