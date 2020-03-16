Focus Carolina: Greg Characklis

Greg Characklis is the Philip C. Singer Distinguished Professor in the Department of Environmental Sciences and Engineering at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also serves as director of the Center on Financial Risk in Environmental Systems, which spans both the Gillings School of Global Public Health and the UNC Institute for the Environment.

His primary research interests involve developing solutions to environmental challenges through systems-based approaches that integrate consideration of engineering and economic principles. Specific areas of interest include the development of improved strategies for managing water supply and treatment systems, exploration of the economic and environmental trade-offs associated with energy production (e.g., hydropower, biofuels) and the management of environmental financial risks.

Before coming to Carolina nearly 20 years ago, he spent two years as director of Resource Development and Management at Azurix Corp., where his responsibilities centered around assessing the technical and financial merits of water supply development projects throughout the United States, including most of the western states. Before entering the private sector, he spent two years in Washington, D.C., as a fellow with the National Academy of Engineering.

Read a transcript of this interview.

