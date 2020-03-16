COVID-19 frequently asked questions answered

COVID-19, or coronavirus, continues to impact the University and alter campus operations and daily life. To help the Carolina community navigate this fluid situation, campus leaders have put together a collection of FAQs to help share knowledge and best practices. Below are some of the top questions for faculty and staff; read the full FAQ on the University’s COVID-19 resource website.

What is Carolina doing to prevent the spread of illness on campus?

The University’s Communicable Diseases Working Group is prepared to respond to prevent the spread of any infectious disease. That group, along with the Office of the Vice Provost for Global Affairs, is closely monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control and is using their guidance and recommendations to inform our campus response. We work closely with local and state officials, Carolina’s Environment, Health and Safety office, and UNC Hospitals to help address communicable diseases and help keep our students, faculty, staff and University community safe and healthy.

How are we cleaning and disinfecting campus?

How are we protecting our frontline staff?

As a reminder, there are no cases of COVID-19 reported on campus. As precautionary measures, all shifts of Housekeeping Services staff are wiping all surfaces with disinfectants that are effective against a broad spectrum of bacteria and are virucidal. These products have been used previously on campus for other viruses including coronavirus and are EPA registered.

Our housekeeping staff are provided with training regarding the appropriate and effective use of these disinfectant products. Staff are also provided with PPE (gloves, eye protection) as appropriate for their job duties and products used.

In the event that a quarantine area (i.e. rooms for isolation) should be implemented on campus, we will utilize an off-campus third-party vendor to manage the disinfection and cleaning of those rooms.

How can I report an anonymous health and safety concern to the University?

Anyone who has concerns about their immediate health or safety should call 911. Anyone who has returned from an affected region within the past 14 days and is sick with fever and a cough, or is having difficulty breathing, should seek medical care immediately and call ahead to the doctor’s office to inform them of recent travel and symptoms.

Other incidents or concerns can be reported using the Carolina Ethics Line at 866-294-8688.

What should I do if I witness or experience harassment or discrimination due to the coronavirus?

Carolina committed to fostering an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion. While the spread of disease may cause fear and uncertainty, we reject xenophobia and any speech or action that would be discriminatory toward any member of our campus community. It is wrong to assume that because of someone’s perceived country or region of origin that they have come in contact with or have contracted the new coronavirus. If you or someone you know has experienced discrimination or harassment, contact the University’s Equal Opportunity and Compliance Office.