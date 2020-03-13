In the Know
In the Know: Friday, March 13
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- The University is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and providing updates on campus operations. For the latest information, visit unc.edu/coronavirus.
- Manning Drive will close to through traffic between S. Columbia St. and New East Drive beginning at 8 p.m. tonight through 5 a.m. Monday, March 16 to facilitate the installation of a crane at the UNC Hospitals Surgical Tower project site.
- Beginning next week, faculty, working with staff, graduate teaching assistants, campus IT teams and the Center for Faculty Excellence, will prepare to deliver coursework remotely beginning on Monday, March 23.
- Campus events for more than 50 attendees are cancelled, as of Wednesday, March 11. Be sure to check the University’s calendars for the latest information on events.
- Be prepared for unplanned events, such as inclement weather or public health situations. Information Technology Services has guidelines to plan and prepare for alternate work arrangements.