Carolina and ACC suspend all athletic-related activities

Carolina Athletics will immediately suspend athletic-related activities, including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice in accordance with the ACC’s decision Thursday afternoon.

“There is so much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, and things are changing so quickly nationally, that the ACC’s decision is appropriate at this time,” said athletic director Bubba Cunningham. “We know this makes a significant impact on students because there is such a limited time to compete in college. We particularly empathize with our seniors and teams who have worked so hard and are competing for national championships. The health and safety of our students, coaches, staff, fans and visitors is our priority. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this challenging time.”

Carolina Athletics will consistently re-evaluate this ever-changing situation in coordination with the University, ACC, NCAA and medical staff.

The Atlantic Coast Conference issued the following statements on Thursday afternoon (March 12).

Statement from the Atlantic Coast Conference:

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice. The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.”

Statement from ACC Commissioner John Swofford:

“This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority. This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19.”