University provides training for remote instruction

As campus transitions to remote instruction beginning Monday, March 23, the University is providing resources to faculty, instructors and teaching assistants to prepare to deliver their courses remotely.

On Friday, March 13th the Center for Faculty Excellence will provide training on remote instruction using Zoom and Sakai in Greenlaw Hall, room 101. A date for training next week will be announced soon. Below is the schedule the training will follow:

10:00-10:45am Preparing to Teach Remotely 11:00-11:45am Getting Started in Sakai 12:00 – 12:45pm Getting Starting in Zoom BREAK 2:00-2:45pm Preparing to Teach Remotely 3:00-3:45pm Getting Started in Sakai 4:00–4:45pm Getting Starting in Zoom

While not all experiential forms of learning can be taught remotely, Sakai can be used as a central location for posting course materials or assignments and collecting work. Zoom is a web conferencing and screen sharing tool that can be used to teach synchronously or asynchronously via laptop or cellphone.

The University has launched a website that provides strategies and resources for maintaining course continuity during temporary disruptions. The site will be continually updated to include more instructional ideas to help faculty, instructors and TAs teach better remotely.