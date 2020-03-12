In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, March 12
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- The University issued new COVID-19 updates yesterday, including an extension of spring break and the majority of courses switching to online instruction beginning March 23. Check the University’s COVID-19 web page for more information and the most recent updates.
- West Drive reopens as a two-way road today.
- Learn how to make your PowerPoint Presentations stand out at 8:30 a.m. at the Office of Human Resources. Registration is required.
- UNC employees can get a discount on Turbo Tax and save up to $20 when filing online.
- Visit Wilson Library’s newest exhibit “Papers for the People: A Treasury of North Carolina News Sources” in the North Carolina Collection Gallery during Wilson Library’s normal hours. The exhibit will be open until May 31.