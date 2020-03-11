In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, March 11
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- The University has postponed today’s 2020 Total WellBeing Expo because of public health concerns around COVID-19 virus and travel restrictions that may affect exhibit vendors.
- Among the campus COVID-19 virus preparations is a website of resources to help faculty and instructors deliver courses remotely. Read more about potential remote working and teaching preparation.
- Get your popcorn and be ready to contemplate political power in Washington while watching the 1993 movie “War Room” 2-4:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill’s Chelsea Theater as part of the Carolina Public Humanities Cinema School. $15 general public, $10 Chelsea members.
- Carolina baseball hosts VMI at 4 p.m. at Boshamer Stadium. University employees can claim up to four free tickets at the stadium box office. See parking information.
- Plan to spend your lunchtime on March 26 at the North Carolina Botanical Garden learning if venus flytraps eat their pollinators for lunch. Lunchbox Talks fill up quickly, so register now.