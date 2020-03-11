University leaders issue new coronavirus guidance

Today, the University announced a new plan that will pivot from where campus was one week ago to encourage greater “social distancing” and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The University is extending spring break through Sunday, March 22 . There will be no academic instruction offered during this time, and students are strongly encouraged to remain off campus. The faculty should use this time next week, working with staff, graduate teaching assistants, campus IT teams and the Center for Faculty Excellence, to prepare to deliver coursework remotely. Instructors should provide further information in the coming week regarding students’ coursework and assignments.

Remote instruction will begin the week of March 23. Starting Monday, March 23, the majority of classes will be offered remotely and will remain that way for the foreseeable future. Faculty and teaching assistants will hear from the Provost’s office soon regarding the resources on Keep Teaching for support in delivering courses remotely. It is too early to project how each course will ultimately be offered.

Campus will remain open and operational during the extended spring break and during the period of remote instruction. Some students will need to return to campus, so the campus will be open, including residence and dining halls, libraries and Campus Health. Any students whose classes are all available remotely are encouraged to remain off campus until further notice.

Campus events for more than 50 attendees are canceled effective immediately. Event organizers must postpone, cancel or explore virtual options for any University-affiliated events with more than 50 people both on- and off-campus until further notice.

The University is updating travel guidance. The University is prohibiting university-affiliated travel outside the state of North Carolina. Within the state, University travel is permitted but it must be limited to gatherings of 50 or fewer people. Further guidance about exceptions to this policy will be provided shortly.

The University remains open and operational at this time. Additional guidance for faculty and staff will be provided separately later this week.

There is no set end date to this new arrangement. As the situation around COVID-19 evolves, University policies will be constantly revisited and reevaluated. While the hope is that the University will return to normalcy as soon as possible, the community must plan for digital operations through the remainder of the semester, if necessary.

The University will be communicating regularly over the coming days and weeks, and in the meantime, visit the COVID-19 website for updates. There are also support services for students, faculty and staff on the resources section.