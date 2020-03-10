In the Know

In the Know: Tuesday, March 10

Five important pieces of information for the day.

The Well, Tuesday, March 10th, 2020
  • The University is immediately implementing new travel restrictions to protect the Carolina community and mitigate the potential effects of  COVID-19 (coronavirus) on campus. Check the University’s COVID-19 web page for more information and updates on the University’s planning efforts.
  • Tomorrow’s 2020 Total WellBeing Expo has been postponed out of an abundance of caution due to the public health concerns around COVID-19 (coronavirus) and the travel restrictions that may impact exhibit vendors.   
  • Cheer on the Tar Heels as they compete on campus today: the men’s lacrosse team will play at 11 a.m. against Bryant University, and the baseball team will play at 4 p.m. against Gardner-Webb.  
  • Congratulations to the UNC wrestling team who won three ACC titles and finished third overall at the 2020 ACC Wrestling Championships on Sunday.
  • Learn more about the Family & Medical Leave Act (FMLA) tomorrow from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Office of Human Resources. Registration is required. 

You May Also Like...