In the Know: Tuesday, March 10
- The University is immediately implementing new travel restrictions to protect the Carolina community and mitigate the potential effects of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on campus. Check the University’s COVID-19 web page for more information and updates on the University’s planning efforts.
- Tomorrow’s 2020 Total WellBeing Expo has been postponed out of an abundance of caution due to the public health concerns around COVID-19 (coronavirus) and the travel restrictions that may impact exhibit vendors.
- Cheer on the Tar Heels as they compete on campus today: the men’s lacrosse team will play at 11 a.m. against Bryant University, and the baseball team will play at 4 p.m. against Gardner-Webb.
- Congratulations to the UNC wrestling team who won three ACC titles and finished third overall at the 2020 ACC Wrestling Championships on Sunday.
- Learn more about the Family & Medical Leave Act (FMLA) tomorrow from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Office of Human Resources. Registration is required.