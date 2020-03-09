Tech tips for work from home
ITS encourages faculty and staff to know the tools available to them to work remotely.
Information Technology Services is encouraging all employees to be prepared for unplanned events, such as inclement weather and public health situations. Last week, the office sent a message to help employees plan and prepare for alternate work arrangements.
“Now is a great time to ensure that the tools you may need to work from home or an alternative location are ready to go,” the message said.
Among the tools available to help employees work remotely:
- Email, Calendar and OneDrive File Sharing: Office 365 is hosted in the cloud, meaning individuals can access email, calendar and OneDrive documents from anywhere by visiting office.unc.edu.
- How to test and prepare: Office 365 requires 2-Step Verification. Test logging in from home to make sure your 2-Step is properly configured.
- Virtual Meetings with Zoom: Zoom is a great tool for hosting or attending a work meeting remotely. Users can schedule meetings in advance or quickly organize an impromptu one, either via the web or on a downloadable application.
- How to test and prepare: Log in to Zoom (via zoom.unc.edu or the desktop client) and test creating and inviting others to meetings. You can also download the Zoom mobile app from the Apple or Google app stores.
- Chat with Colleagues on Microsoft Teams: Teams is the primary campus tool for real-time chat collaboration – users can share screens and host meetings with Teams.
- How to test and prepare: Visit office.unc.edu, log in and choose the icon for Teams. In the bottom left corner, click the icon to download the installer. Test out chatting with colleagues to ensure you are comfortable with the functionality.
- Access Applications Off-Campus with VPN: If you aren’t familiar with VPN, you probably haven’t needed it for your job. VPN is required to access things like your W-2 or paystub in ConnectCarolina from off campus. It’s also required to access the storage.unc.edu filestore and other campus services from off campus.
- How to test and prepare: Ensure your VPN client is up-to-date and run an access test from home or another off-campus location. Visit go.unc.edu/vpninstructions to learn more.
- Forward critical office phone lines: If you or your department run a business-critical phone line that needs to be answered from off campus, the best option is to forward the phone. ITS doesn’t recommend forwarding for all employees.
- How to test and prepare: Visit go.unc.edu/forwardphone for step-by-step instructions for forwarding your phone line. Note: this must be done from your desk phone, so plan to do this before you leave the office.