In the Know
In the Know: Monday, March 9
Five important pieces of information for the day.
- The University continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and is posting the latest updates and answers to frequently asked questions on its coronavirus web page. ITS has also issued guidance about working remotely.
- Paving on West Drive begins today and continues through Tuesday. Flaggers will be directing one-way traffic into the Cardinal Parking Deck, so commuters should allow extra time. West Drive will re-open as a two-way road on March 11.
- Construction will close the Fetzer Hall bus stop and surrounding sidewalk today through Friday. Catch the bus at the temporary stop between the construction area and the Raleigh Street crosswalk.
- Learn more about the science of early childhood at the free screening of the “Brain Matters” documentary at 6 p.m. today at the Chelsea Theater. A Q&A will follow the movie.
- Find out how to reduce waste at the Recycling Right at UNC class taught 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Office of Human Resources.