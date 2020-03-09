In the Know: Monday, March 9

The University continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and is posting the latest updates and answers to frequently asked questions on its

West Drive will re-open as a two-way road

commuters should allow extra time

into the Cardinal Parking Deck, so

begins today and continues through Tuesday. Flaggers will

temporary stop between the construction area and the Raleigh Street crosswalk.

Catch the bus at the

Learn more about the science of early childhood at the

free screening of the “Brain Matters” documentary

at 6 p.m. today at the Chelsea Theater. A Q&A will follow the movie.